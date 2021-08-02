The UAE’s illegal influence over the United States

Last week, one more name was added to the list of Donald Trump advisers indicted after serving the former president of the United States. Thomas Barrack has been charged with facilitating illegal influence by the United Arab Emirates on the US. How much influence did the UAE have and what is the US doing about it?

In this episode:

Ben Freeman (@BenFreemanDC), Director of the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative (@InfluenceWatch) at the Center for International Policy (@CIPolicy) and author of The Foreign Policy Auction

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)