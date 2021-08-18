Live
Podcast The Take
News|Taliban

Watching the Taliban takeover, one woman’s story

Members of Taliban forces sit at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021 [Stringer/Reuters]
18 Aug 2021

On August 15, the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul, entered the presidential palace, and declared an end to the 20-year war. But before that declaration, as the armed group rapidly advanced throughout the country, we spoke with Pashtana Durrani. She’s an Afghan activist who was witnessing it all first-hand. In this episode of The Take, we hear her story.

In this episode: 

Pashtana Durrani (@BarakPashtana), founder and executive director of LEARN Afghanistan (@LEARNAfg)

