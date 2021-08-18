The group says it will allow Afghan women to work and study, assures media workers they will be protected.
Watching the Taliban takeover, one woman’s story
18 Aug 2021
On August 15, the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul, entered the presidential palace, and declared an end to the 20-year war. But before that declaration, as the armed group rapidly advanced throughout the country, we spoke with Pashtana Durrani. She’s an Afghan activist who was witnessing it all first-hand. In this episode of The Take, we hear her story.
In this episode:
Pashtana Durrani (@BarakPashtana), founder and executive director of LEARN Afghanistan (@LEARNAfg)
