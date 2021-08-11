You can run from Belarus but can you hide?

One year after a contested election and many protests, the movement to free Belarus from President Alexander Lukashenko has boiled over its borders into neighbouring states. This also means Belarusians around the world might fear the long arm of Lukashenko’s rule. Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was quick to escape, but others faced a tragic end. What is happening in Belarus and how much power does Lukashenko hold in the country and beyond its borders?

In this episode:

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Belarusian Olympic sprinter

Step Vaessen (@stepvaessen), Al Jazeera correspondent

Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova), freelance journalist, non-resident fellow at Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)