You can run from Belarus but can you hide?

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya flew to Poland, where she and her husband have been granted humanitarian visas [Issei Kato/Reuters]
11 Aug 2021

One year after a contested election and many protests, the movement to free Belarus from President Alexander Lukashenko has boiled over its borders into neighbouring states. This also means Belarusians around the world might fear the long arm of Lukashenko’s rule. Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was quick to escape, but others faced a tragic end. What is happening in Belarus and how much power does Lukashenko hold in the country and beyond its borders?

In this episode: 

  • Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Belarusian Olympic sprinter
  • Step Vaessen (@stepvaessen), Al Jazeera correspondent
  • Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova), freelance journalist, non-resident fellow at Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil)

Source: Al Jazeera

