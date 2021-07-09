Live
Podcast The Take
Sports|Euro2020

Euro 2020: The politics of the game

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Pool during the Euro 2020 quarter final (Belgium v Italy) in Munich, Germany on July 2, 2021. [Andreas Gebert/Reuters]
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Pool during the Euro 2020 quarter final (Belgium v Italy) in Munich, Germany on July 2, 2021. [Andreas Gebert/Reuters]
9 Jul 2021

For the last few weeks, people around the world have been tuning in to Euro 2020, one of the biggest sporting events since the start of the pandemic. And like most international tournaments, there’s a conversation to be had about nationalism, whether it’s teams butting heads, or the ethnic and racial makeup of those teams. So what can Euro 2020, and this sport, tell us about the politics of Europe?

In this episode: 

Tony Karon (@tonykaron), editorial lead at AJ+ (@ajplus)

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Sports

Copa America 2021 final: It’s Messi v Neymar, Argentina v Brazil

Messi has never won silverware with the national side [Henry Romero/Reuters]

Barty defeats Pliskova to win Wimbledon final

Barty (L) came into Saturday&#39;s final having won five of the seven matches she had played against Pliskova (R) [Toby Melville/Reuters]

When in Rome: How the Italians are preparing for Euro 2020 final

Shops in Rome have reported high sales of the Italian football jerseys [Maria Michela D&#39;Alessandro/Al Jazeera]

Analysis: Messi, Neymar and the Copa America final

The final is billed as &#39;Messi versus Neymar&#39; [File: AFP]
Most Read

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out

This file photo taken on May 23, 2018, shows Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince [File: Hector Retamal/AFP]

Kyrgyzstan moves to nationalise gold mine run by Canadian company

A worker holds a polished gold alloy bar in a workshop at Kumtor gold mine extraction factory in the Tien Shan mountains, some 350km (218 miles) southeast of the capital Bishkek near the Chinese border March 14 [File: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]

Life on Mars: NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter aces ninth fight

The tiny Ingenuity chopper hitched a ride to Mars attached to the belly of NASA&#39;s Perseverance rover, and ever since landing on the Red Planet on February 18, has exceeded scientists&#39; expectations [File: Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan after rapid gains

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]