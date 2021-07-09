Euro 2020: The politics of the game

For the last few weeks, people around the world have been tuning in to Euro 2020, one of the biggest sporting events since the start of the pandemic. And like most international tournaments, there’s a conversation to be had about nationalism, whether it’s teams butting heads, or the ethnic and racial makeup of those teams. So what can Euro 2020, and this sport, tell us about the politics of Europe?

In this episode:

Tony Karon (@tonykaron), editorial lead at AJ+ (@ajplus)

