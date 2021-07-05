Live
Unpacking the mystery around China’s roaming elephants

Herd elephants which had wandered 500 kilometres (310 miles) north from their natural habitat, walking near Yuxi city, in China's southwest Yunnan province. [Yunnan Provincial Command of the Safety Precautions of the Migrating Asian Elephants/AFP]
5 Jul 2021

Videos of the mysterious migrating herd of elephants in China have become an internet sensation. But no one knows why they’re on the move. The fact that they are points to a deeper environmental problem. Human-elephant conflict is on the rise pretty much everywhere the gentle giants live, and without concrete action, the problem will only get worse.

In this episode:

Dr Josh Plotnik (@CCCAnimals), assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College of City University of New York (CUNY)

