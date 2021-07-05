Unpacking the mystery around China’s roaming elephants

Videos of the mysterious migrating herd of elephants in China have become an internet sensation. But no one knows why they’re on the move. The fact that they are points to a deeper environmental problem. Human-elephant conflict is on the rise pretty much everywhere the gentle giants live, and without concrete action, the problem will only get worse.

Dr Josh Plotnik (@CCCAnimals), assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College of City University of New York (CUNY)

