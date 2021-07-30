Live
Podcast The Take
News|Politics

The political crisis unfolding in Tunisia

Crowds gather on the street after Tunisia's president suspended Parliament, in La Marsa, near Tunis, Tunisia, July 26, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. [Layli Foroudi/Reuters]
30 Jul 2021

Tunisia’s president is on a firing spree. Kais Saied sacked the prime minister, froze Parliament, and dismissed several senior officials in the span of a week – all in the name of anti-corruption. The political turmoil has many Tunisians wondering – should they view these latest developments with hope? Or scepticism?

In this episode: 

Ouiem Chettaoui (@ouiemch), a Tunisian public policy specialist

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

