The political crisis unfolding in Tunisia

Tunisia’s president is on a firing spree. Kais Saied sacked the prime minister, froze Parliament, and dismissed several senior officials in the span of a week – all in the name of anti-corruption. The political turmoil has many Tunisians wondering – should they view these latest developments with hope? Or scepticism?

Ouiem Chettaoui, a Tunisian public policy specialist

