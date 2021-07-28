Live
Podcast The Take
Did the Gates Foundation’s program to feed Africa fail?

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce. [Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
28 Jul 2021

With the recent announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce, many people are asking questions about the Foundation’s future. But this is not the first time questions about the foundation have been raised. One development expert we spoke with claims AGRA, Bill Gates’ 20-year-old program to feed Africa through agriculture, failed in its goals. On this episode of The Take we look at the Gates Foundation, and at AGRA and what went wrong.

In this episode: 

  • Timothy Schwab (@TimothyWSchwab), investigative journalist and author of the upcoming book, The Good Billionaire on Bill Gates and The Gates Foundation
  • Timothy Wise (@TimothyAWise), a researcher and international development expert, also author of Eating Tomorrow
  • David Otieno Ciddi, small-scale farmer, leader of Kenya’s peasants’ league and member of Via Campesina

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

