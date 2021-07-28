Did the Gates Foundation’s program to feed Africa fail?

The Gates are among the world’s wealthiest people even after donating to their charitable foundation.
With the recent announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce, many people are asking questions about the Foundation’s future. But this is not the first time questions about the foundation have been raised. One development expert we spoke with claims AGRA, Bill Gates’ 20-year-old program to feed Africa through agriculture, failed in its goals. On this episode of The Take we look at the Gates Foundation, and at AGRA and what went wrong.
