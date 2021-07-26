Live
Podcast The Take
News|Philanthropy

Why are China’s billionaires writing big checks to charity?

Jack Ma, billionaire founder of Alibaba Group. [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
26 Jul 2021

The biggest threat to China’s future prosperity may not come from the US, but from within as it wrestles with falling birthrates and rising inequality. How concerned is China about the widening gap between the country’s haves and have nots? Look no further than its billionaires, who’ve suddenly become very generous.

In this episode: 

Michael Standaert (@mstandaert), journalist

Einar Tangen (@ehtangen), commentator on economics and political affairs

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

