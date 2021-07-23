Live
Podcast The Take
News|Olympics

COVID, protest, racism: The ‘no-fun Olympics’

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the international sporting event. [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters] (Reuters)
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the international sporting event. [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters] (Reuters)
23 Jul 2021

COVID-19, racism, anti-Semitism and a crackdown on protest — all dark clouds hanging over this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee made a huge gamble in postponing the event to 2021. Has it paid off?

In this episode:

Jules Boykoff (@julesboykoff), political scientist, former Olympian, and author of Activism and the Olympics

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

COVID overshadows Duterte’s plans for final year in office

As cases of the Delta variant pop up a health expert said that the &#39;biggest problem&#39; in the pandemic response seems to be vaccine hesitancy [File: Lisa Marie David/Reuters]

Kais Saied: The political outsider accused of a coup

Tunisian President Kais Saied took the oath of office in October 2019 and is now being accused of mounting a &#39;coup&#39; against democracy after he dismissed the government [File: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

US civil rights activist Robert Moses dies at age 86

US civil rights activist Robert Moses&#39; wife, Dr Janet Moses, said her husband had passed away on Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida, but no information about a cause of death was given [File: Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo]

Tunisia’s president accused of ‘coup’ after dismissing PM

People celebrate in the street after Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of parliament and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi&#39;s government [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

US vows continued air support for Afghan forces fighting Taliban

US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the US has increased air strikes in support of Afghan forces over the last several days [Reuters]

Shanghai cancels flights as Typhoon In-Fa lashes eastern China

A man with luggage walks in the rain on The Bund as Typhoon In-fa approaches Shanghai [cnsphoto via Reuters]