Haiti, after Jovenel Moise’s assassination

Martine Moise, who was critically injured in the attack that killed her husband, calls on Haiti not to ‘lose its way’.
Jovenel Moise’s assassination has thrown Haiti into a fog of political confusion. But with gangs running the streets and extreme poverty across the country, Haiti was in a state of crisis long before his killing.
In this episode:
Jetry Dumont (@_jetry_), director of the Haitian media company Ayibopost (@Ayibopost)
Monique Clesca (@moniclesca), democracy activist
Johnny Celestin (@johnnycelestin), Haitian-American
