Haiti, after Jovenel Moise’s assassination

Jovenel Moise’s assassination has thrown Haiti into a fog of political confusion. But with gangs running the streets and extreme poverty across the country, Haiti was in a state of crisis long before his killing.

In this episode:

Jetry Dumont (@_jetry_), director of the Haitian media company Ayibopost (@Ayibopost)

Monique Clesca (@moniclesca), democracy activist

Johnny Celestin (@johnnycelestin), Haitian-American

