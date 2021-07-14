Live
Haiti, after Jovenel Moise’s assassination

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo (Reuters)
14 Jul 2021

Jovenel Moise’s assassination has thrown Haiti into a fog of political confusion. But with gangs running the streets and extreme poverty across the country, Haiti was in a state of crisis long before his killing.

In this episode:

Jetry Dumont (@_jetry_), director of the Haitian media company Ayibopost (@Ayibopost)

Monique Clesca (@moniclesca), democracy activist

Johnny Celestin (@johnnycelestin), Haitian-American

