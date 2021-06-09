Naomi Osaka’s battle for mental health on the tennis court

With Wimbledon just weeks away, Osaka ignited a global conversation about athletes and mental health.

The highest-paid female athlete in the world, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, decided to leave the French Open at the end of May citing her battle with depression and anxiety. Her withdrawal from the tournament created a media frenzy, and divided journalists and fans. But it has also started a conversation about athletes and mental health that for many is long overdue.

In this episode:

Rennae Stubbs @rennaestubbs, former world number one in doubles, host of @racqetmagazine podcast, and ESPN commentator

Caitlin Thompson @caitlin_thomps, journalist, publisher and co-founder of @racqetmagazine

