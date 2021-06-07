Is Germany’s genocide apology to Namibia enough?

The Herero and Nama people continue to demand justice for Germany’s colonial atrocities from more than a century ago.

From 1904 to 1908, German colonisers waged a brutal extermination campaign against the Herero and Nama people in present-day Namibia. Now, more than a century later, the German government has officially recognised the genocide and has offered Namibia an aid package. But many Herero and Nama people say Germany’s announcement does not come close to providing justice.

