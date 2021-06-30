The Delta variant catches the world unmasked

We have been hearing concerns about coronavirus variants since the outbreak began, but none is as worrying as the Delta strain.

We have been hearing concerns about coronavirus variants since the outbreak began, but none is as worrying as the Delta strain. At least, so far. From Asia to Africa to South America – the vaccinated, under-vaccinated and unvaccinated are all reaching for their masks. Why does this variant seem so much more alarming than the rest? Could it disrupt Euro 2020? And how does vaccine inequality play a role? That is this episode of The Take.

In this episode:

Dr Syra Madad (@syramadad), epidemiologist, senior director for special pathogens with the New York City Health System and member of the Federation of American Scientists COVID task force

Dr Salam Gueye (@SalamGueye), World Health Organization Africa’s regional emergencies director

