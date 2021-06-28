How activists are targeting an Israeli shipping line

For the past few weeks, protesters along the western coast of North America have been attempting to block ships operated by the Israeli company ZIM from unloading cargo. They’re trying to pressure Israel into ending its military occupation and complying with international law. In this episode, we talk to a blockade organizer and a historian about why targeting ships is an activist tactic.

In this episode:

Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (@AROCBayArea)

Peter Cole (@ProfPeterCole), professor of history and author of Dockworker Power: Race and Activism in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)