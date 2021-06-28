Live
How activists are targeting an Israeli shipping line

Crowds are gathered for the "Free Palestine" rally in front of the ZIM America offices to protest Israel's ships as "Block The Boat and Defend Palestine" in Staten Island of New York, US, on June 9, 2021. [Tayfun Coşkun / Anadolu Agency]
28 Jun 2021

For the past few weeks, protesters along the western coast of North America have been attempting to block ships operated by the Israeli company ZIM from unloading cargo. They’re trying to pressure Israel into ending its military occupation and complying with international law. In this episode, we talk to a blockade organizer and a historian about why targeting ships is an activist tactic.

In this episode: 

Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (@AROCBayArea)

Peter Cole (@ProfPeterCole), professor of history and author of Dockworker Power: Race and Activism in Durban and the San Francisco Bay Area

