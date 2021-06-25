Discovery of graves reopens wound for Indigenous people in Canada

For more than a century, Indigenous children were forcibly taken away from their families to residential schools created by the Canadian government and administered by churches. Survivors have reported that all kinds of abuse happened there.

Last May, the first mass burial site was discovered with the remains of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school. This week, less than a month later, a First Nations official announced the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former residential school.

Even when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly apologized for Canada’s history with its Indigenous people, many say his government’s actions when it comes to reparations do not reflect his words.

In this episode:

Josie Nepinak, residential school survivor

Brandi Morin (@Songstress28), Cree/Iroquois/French Journalist

Cindy Blackstock (@cblackst), Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)