How China is censoring Hong Kong’s schools

Secondary school students sit for the diploma of secondary education (DSE) exams in Hong Kong on April 26, 2021, after getting their temperatures checked and respecting social distancing measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. [ Anthony KWAN / POOL / AFP] (AFP)
23 Jun 2021

It has been just about a year since Beijing’s National Security Law for Hong Kong took effect. It criminalizes secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces. Dozens of activists and journalists have been arrested under the decree, and now, changes in the schools mean teachers’ jobs and students’ learning are also at risk.

In this episode:

“Steve”, a secondary school teacher in Hong Kong

