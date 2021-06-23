How China is censoring Hong Kong’s schools

It has been just about a year since Beijing’s National Security Law for Hong Kong took effect. It criminalizes secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces. Dozens of activists and journalists have been arrested under the decree, and now, changes in the schools mean teachers’ jobs and students’ learning are also at risk.

"Steve", a secondary school teacher in Hong Kong

