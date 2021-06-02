An Uighur love story, derailed by China’s crackdown

An Australian woman fights for her husband’s release from ‘baseless’ detention in China.

Mehray Mezensof’s husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs imprisoned in China. Several countries accuse China of committing crimes against humanity, including genocide. Starting Friday, a people’s tribunal in the UK will meet to decide if that’s true.

In this episode:

Mehray Mezensof (@Mehray_T), wife of an imprisoned Uighur man; Sir Geoffrey Nice, chairman of the Uyghur Tribunal (@TribunalUyghur)

