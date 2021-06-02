Live
Podcast The Take
Features

An Uighur love story, derailed by China’s crackdown

An Australian woman fights for her husband’s release from ‘baseless’ detention in China.

Mehray Mezensof's husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs imprisoned in China. [Courtesy: Mehray Mezensof] (Restricted Use)
Mehray Mezensof's husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs imprisoned in China. [Courtesy: Mehray Mezensof] (Restricted Use)
2 Jun 2021

Mehray Mezensof’s husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs imprisoned in China.  Several countries accuse China of committing crimes against humanity, including genocide. Starting Friday, a people’s tribunal in the UK will meet to decide if that’s true.

In this episode:

Mehray Mezensof (@Mehray_T), wife of an imprisoned Uighur man; Sir Geoffrey Nice, chairman of the Uyghur Tribunal (@TribunalUyghur)

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Features

The sounds of Mexico’s last rainforest

The Lacandon Jungle is home to 3,400 plant species, over 44% of all Mexican birds, and 24% of all mammals in Mexico. [Manuel Rapalo / Al Jazeera] (Al Jazeera)

‘I have sacrificed a lot’: Growing up LGBTQ+ in India

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

The man who was not my father

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

Minneapolis marks Juneteenth after official holiday recognition

Wisdom Mawusi sets up the &#39;Black Man Cave&#39; ahead of Juneteenth celebrations in Minneapolis [Cinnamon Janzer/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Iran’s President-elect Raisi addresses ties to mass executions

Raisi became Iran&#39;s eighth president in an election on Friday [Atta Kenare/AFP]

‘Vaccine or jail?’: Duterte warns as COVID’s Delta variant surges

Duterte said that those who are refusing to get inoculated should just &#39;leave the country&#39; [File: Erik De Castro/Reuters]