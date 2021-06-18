Live
Iran is voting. Why the apathy?

Supporters of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi hold posters of him during an election rally in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2021. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA - West Asia News Agency via REUTERS]
18 Jun 2021

It’s election day in Iran and for many, the question is not who to vote for, but whether to vote at all. Strong candidates were disqualified from running, and conservative Ebrahim Raisi is a clear frontrunner. The stakes are high: the winner of this election will lead Iran through a pandemic, intense economic sanctions, runaway inflation, and the ongoing negotiations to restore the nuclear deal. So how much does this election mean for the future of Iran?

In this episode:

Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar), Al Jazeera Iran correspondent

For more:

Listen to our other coverage on Iran, including the impact of sanctions on people’s lives.

Did Iran flatten the COVID-19 curve?

No war with Iran — but no peace, either

Iran and the United States try to get back to the table

Source: Al Jazeera

