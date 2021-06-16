Live
Podcast The Take
News

What will come from the Biden-Putin summit?

A look at the past, present, and future of US-Russian relations.

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for a highly anticipated summit, but expectations are low for any breakthroughs [Jim Watson and Grigory Dukor/various sources/AFP]
All eyes are on Geneva for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden. It is just the latest in a long line of high-profile meetings between US and Russian leaders. And while it is the first time the two are meeting since Biden took office, they have a history of their own. In this episode, we take a look at the past, present, and the future of US-Russian relations.

In this episode: 

Journalist Mansur Mirovalev (@mirovalev); Alicia Sanders-Zakre (@azakre), policy and research coordinator at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (@nuclearban)

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

