How Netanyahu shaped Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on after a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in which Israeli legislators elected a new president, Jerusalem, June 2, 2021 [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
11 Jun 2021

Deposing Benjamin Netanyahu would take a political earthquake and the alliance of parties who have banded against him is unprecedented. After four elections in two years, the end of his 12 years in office may have arrived.  As internal tensions rise, how likely is a new political era for Israel?

In this episode: Haggai Matar (@Ha_Matar), journalist and executive director for +972 Magazine (@972mag)

Source: Al Jazeera

