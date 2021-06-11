How Netanyahu shaped Israel

Deposing Benjamin Netanyahu would take a political earthquake and the alliance of parties who have banded against him is unprecedented. After four elections in two years, the end of his 12 years in office may have arrived. As internal tensions rise, how likely is a new political era for Israel?

