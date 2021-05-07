Exposing the war in Tigray, Ethiopia

Concerns are growing that the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray is starting to resemble a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Massacres, gang rapes, forced famine – the list of atrocities being reported in Tigray, Ethiopia is long and growing. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the military intervention officially over in November, but the situation on the ground clearly does not reflect that. And there are concerns that the situation is starting to resemble a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

