Exposing the war in Tigray, Ethiopia

Concerns are growing that the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray is starting to resemble a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

An Ethiopian woman who fled the continuing fighting in the Tigray region, carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
7 May 2021

Massacres, gang rapes, forced famine – the list of atrocities being reported in Tigray, Ethiopia is long and growing. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the military intervention officially over in November, but the situation on the ground clearly does not reflect that. And there are concerns that the situation is starting to resemble a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

In this episode:

Zecharias Zelalem, Ethiopian journalist (@zekuzelalem)

Madiha Raza, Senior global communications officer for Africa and Yemen at the International Rescue Committee (@madz_raza)

Source: Al Jazeera

