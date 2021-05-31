No normalcy for kids who’ve lost parents to COVID

Those who have lost a partner to COVID are struggling to pay for childcare and other expenses as newly single parents.

New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics estimates that as many as 43,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 in the United States. And, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Native Americans, Black Americans, and Latino Americans have been disproportionately affected by coronavirus deaths in the country.

With the US so far ahead in its vaccination rollout, many are looking towards getting back to normal. But, for the families of those affected by the almost 600,000 coronavirus deaths in the country, there is no way back to normal without their loved ones. They are struggling with grief, but also financial burdens.

