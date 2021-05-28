What’s behind Colombia’s month of mass protest?

What began as a strike against a tax proposal in Colombia has now escalated into a nationwide protest movement over some of Colombia’s most deep-seated issues. Protesters are demanding structural changes to ease inequality and end police violence. After a month of demonstrations, President Ivan Duque’s popularity has hit record lows and protesters are staying out in the streets. So what’s behind Colombia’s month of unrest?

