Live
Podcast The Take
News|Protests

What’s behind Colombia’s month of mass protest?

Demonstrations against tax reform have developed into calls for wider government reforms.

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia on May 26, 2021 [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia on May 26, 2021 [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]
28 May 2021

What began as a strike against a tax proposal in Colombia has now escalated into a nationwide protest movement over some of Colombia’s most deep-seated issues. Protesters are demanding structural changes to ease inequality and end police violence. After a month of demonstrations, President Ivan Duque’s popularity has hit record lows and protesters are staying out in the streets. So what’s behind Colombia’s month of unrest?

 

In this episode: 

Al Jazeera correspondent Alessandro Rampietti @Rampietti

Cam Aaron Lopez Duarte @depresssioncherry of @TembloresONG.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US drawing up Belarus sanctions after Ryanair plane diversion

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, on Friday [Mikhail Klimentyev via Reuters]

No water, no jobs: ISIL survivors struggle in northern Iraq

Iraqi farmers work in their fields in northern Iraq’s Nineveh Plains [File: Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]

‘We are starving’: Little food for families fleeing DRC volcano

Displaced Goma residents queue to receive food distributed by the youth activist group LUCHA in Sake [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]

Press freedom watchdog calls for release of Zimbabwean journalist

Zimbabwean journalist Jeffrey Moyo [File: Al Jazeera]
Most Read

‘No longer afraid’: Palestinians vow to fight Jerusalem evictions

Israeli security forces arrest a protester outside court in Jerusalem on Wednesday during a demonstration over Israel&#39;s planned expulsion of Palestinian families in Silwan district [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Erdogan opens landmark mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square

People taking selfies before the first Friday prayers in front of the Taksim Square mosque [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Why is the Palestinian Authority arresting West Bank activists?

Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the early hours of May 21 in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]

Man City v Chelsea: The Champions League final preview

It is the third final of Europe&#39;s elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons [Carl Recine/Reuters]