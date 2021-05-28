What’s behind Colombia’s month of mass protest?

Madres de Primera Linea put their own bodies between police and protesters to prevent escalations of violence in Bogota.
Demonstrations against tax reform have developed into calls for wider government reforms.
What began as a strike against a tax proposal in Colombia has now escalated into a nationwide protest movement over some of Colombia’s most deep-seated issues. Protesters are demanding structural changes to ease inequality and end police violence. After a month of demonstrations, President Ivan Duque’s popularity has hit record lows and protesters are staying out in the streets. So what’s behind Colombia’s month of unrest?
