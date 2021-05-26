The life and death of one Palestinian child

Israeli forces killed at least 66 Palestinian children during the month of May. The Take shares the story of one 17-year-old.

Obaida Akram Jawabra grew up outside of Hebron in the occupied West Bank and dreamed of growing up to be a chef. When he was 15, his dreams were put on pause for the first time when he was arrested and imprisoned by the Israeli military. He was later acquitted but spent two months in jail. On May 17, as many Palestinians were protesting against Israeli air strikes on Gaza and Israelis were taking over Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, Obaida, at 17 years old, was shot and killed by Israeli forces. At least 66 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces in the past month. Today, we take a look at the life of one Palestinian child.

In this episode:

Farah Bayadsi, Human rights lawyer, Defense for Children International – Palestine @DCIPalestine

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake)

Instagram (@ajthetake)

Facebook (@TheTakePod)