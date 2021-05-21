How activists are fighting homelessness in Los Angeles

What will it take to resolve the city’s crisis of homelessness?
Los Angeles, California is home to more than 60,000 homeless people – the second largest unhoused population in the United States.
As an end to the pandemic and eviction moratoriums draw nearer, we ask: What will it take to resolve Los Angeles’ crisis of homelessness?
In this episode:
Amina Waheed (@atwaheed), Producer at Al Jazeera’s award-winning documentary show Fault Lines
Sammy Sumpter, Los Angeles resident
Joe Buscaino (@JoeBuscaino), Los Angeles councilman
Martha Escudero (@ReclaimingHomes), Activist with Reclaiming our Homes
