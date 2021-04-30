Live
Podcast The Take
Features|Prison

A Ramadan campaign to free US Muslims behind bars

For many waiting for trial, the only thing that keeps them behind bars during a pandemic is a lack of money to pay bail.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the US are sitting in jail, waiting for trial [File: Stephen Lam/Reuters]
30 Apr 2021

Innocent until proven guilty is a bedrock of the United States legal system. But right now, hundreds of thousands of people are sitting in jail, waiting for trial.

For many of them, the only thing that keeps them behind bars during a pandemic is a lack of money to pay bail. So how are organisers campaigning to end cash bail while freeing the people the US keeps imprisoned?

In this episode:

Nabihah Maqbool (@nabihah), civil rights lawyer and organiser with Believers Bail Out (@BelieverBailOut)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

 

Source: Al Jazeera
