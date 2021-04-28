Live
Dueling narratives on the Rwanda genocide

Two new reports have underscored the role France played in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Pictures of Rwandan genocide victims donated by survivors are displayed at an exhibition at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]
28 Apr 2021

Two new reports – one commissioned by the French government and one by Rwanda’s government – have underscored the role France played in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

But one critic says Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s response to the reports may have more to do with his grip on power than it does on justice. That critic was once part of Kagame’s government but now, he has gone into hiding. That is this week’s episode of The Take.

In this episode: 

David Himbara (@DavidHimbara), educator, political economist, & development strategist

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera
