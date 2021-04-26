On the front lines of India’s second wave of COVID-19

India’s healthcare system has been overwhelmed by a devastating second wave of COVID-19, and there’s no end in sight.

Skyrocketing numbers of cases and deaths, new coronavirus variants and medical shortages. India’s healthcare system is overwhelmed by a devastating second wave of COVID-19, and there’s no end in sight. Today, we take stock of how India’s doctors and patients are surviving this brutal health crisis – and what comes next.

We’d like to thank all of the doctors and patients who sent in their stories during such a hectic and frightening time. Special thanks also to Girish Burde, Jayendra Burde, and Ashish Malhotra.

Giridhar Babu (@epigiri), professor of epidemiology who works with the Public Health Foundation of India; Shraddha Subramanian (@doctorwithoutboundaries), resident doctor at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune; Ravindra Mehta (@drravindramehta), chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Apollo Hospitals in Bangalore; Ankita Singh (@ankitajessy88), a doctor in Haryana; Anuj Tiwari (@anujtiwari11), a doctor at RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai; and Tanmay Goyal (@tanmaygoyal9), resident of Indore.

