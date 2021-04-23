Live
Podcast The Take
Features|Idriss Deby

In Chad, questions surround a president’s sudden death

What happened to veteran leader Idriss Deby, and what comes next for Chad after his death?

Chad's longtime President Idriss Deby died this week [File: Ludovic Marin /Pool via Reuters]
23 Apr 2021

Elected president one day, declared dead the next. The people of Chad were stunned after the army announced President Idriss Deby died while visiting soldiers fighting a rebel group in the country’s north.

Now, a transitional military council has dissolved the constitution and his son has been named interim president. So what happened to Idriss Deby, and what comes next for Chad?

In this episode:

Al Jazeera correspondents Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan) and Nicolas Haque (@nicolashaque)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera
