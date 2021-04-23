In Chad, questions surround a president’s sudden death

What happened to veteran leader Idriss Deby, and what comes next for Chad after his death?

Elected president one day, declared dead the next. The people of Chad were stunned after the army announced President Idriss Deby died while visiting soldiers fighting a rebel group in the country’s north.

Now, a transitional military council has dissolved the constitution and his son has been named interim president. So what happened to Idriss Deby, and what comes next for Chad?

In this episode:

Al Jazeera correspondents Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan) and Nicolas Haque (@nicolashaque)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)