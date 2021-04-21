Live
Podcast The Take
Features|Environment

On Earth Day, diving for Qatar’s other natural resource

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker [Fadi Benni/Al Jazeera]
Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker [Fadi Benni/Al Jazeera]
21 Apr 2021

What do dugongs and whale sharks reveal about the pandemic? This mostly unexplored wildlife has been hidden off Qatar’s shores throughout years of development.

While the pandemic brought most of Qatar to a halt, that wildlife was thriving. This Earth Day, we’re bringing you a story of natural beauty that had been waiting to be told for years, from a correspondent who was grounded in Doha.

In this episode:

Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker), Al Jazeera correspondent

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Features

Palestinian behind Mars drone says visiting home is no small step

Loay Elbasyouni is Palestinian engineer who is part of NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team [NASA via AP]

Sexual violence pervasive in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions

Between January and March of this year, there have been nearly 500 cases of rape and sexual or physical assault documented in the two regions [File: Marco Longari/AFP]

‘I went everywhere like a beggar. My father still died’

Sushil Kumar, 70, who died on April 16 after his son tried for 36 hours to find him a hospital bed [Sumit Kumar/Al Jazeera]

A Delhi family’s COVID nightmare: ‘We’re rationing dad’s oxygen’

A man waits to refill a medical oxygen cylinder at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, on April 23, 2021 [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Most Read

India sees new record COVID cases and deaths as crisis deepens

The world's second-most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals overwhelmed by the second wave of the coronavirus [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

Why some people are soiling their underwear to help the earth

A pair of 'soiled undies' before and after being buried in the ground [Courtesy of Oliver Knox]

Photos: India’s deadly coronavirus surge follows crowded events

Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges river during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on April 14, 2021. [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]