On Earth Day, diving for Qatar’s other natural resource

What do dugongs and whale sharks reveal about the pandemic? This mostly unexplored wildlife has been hidden off Qatar’s shores throughout years of development.

While the pandemic brought most of Qatar to a halt, that wildlife was thriving. This Earth Day, we’re bringing you a story of natural beauty that had been waiting to be told for years, from a correspondent who was grounded in Doha.

In this episode:

Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker), Al Jazeera correspondent

