Why are so many migrant children going to the US?

There’s an influx of children migrating through the southern border with Mexico. But is the US ready to receive them?

Young children look outside from a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the Customs and Border Protection, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021 [Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Photo]
2 Apr 2021

The United States Border Patrol estimates that up to 22,000 children could cross the border with Mexico in April. President Joe Biden promised a more humane treatment of migrants than his predecessor, but images of a crowded migrant processing centre in Donna, Texas, with thousands of children crammed in small spaces have many questioning his approach.

In this episode:

Damià S Bonmatí, national correspondent with Telemundo/NBC Universal.

For more of Damià’s reporting:

‘My dream is to meet my dad’: They crossed the border alone to reunite with parents

En Donna, Texas, las instalaciones de la Patrulla Fronteriza no dan abasto | Noticias Telemundo

La angustiosa espera de los migrantes con MPP pese al fin del programa

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Thomas Fenton is the story editor. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source: Al Jazeera

