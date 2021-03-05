Live
Can snap elections calm protests in Armenia?

Protests have erupted on Armenia’s streets in the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Opposition supporters rally outside the National Assembly building to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan on March 1, 2021 [Karen Minasyan/AFP]
5 Mar 2021

The streets of Armenia are hot with protests, as several military generals and hundreds of protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of last year’s deadly conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. After accusing the military of a coup attempt, Pashinyan is calling for early elections and proposing a referendum to adopt a new constitution. But will that be enough to calm the opposition and keep himself in office?

In this episode:

Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Center, an independent think tank in Armenia’s capital.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

