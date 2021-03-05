Can snap elections calm protests in Armenia?

Protests have erupted on Armenia’s streets in the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The streets of Armenia are hot with protests, as several military generals and hundreds of protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of last year’s deadly conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. After accusing the military of a coup attempt, Pashinyan is calling for early elections and proposing a referendum to adopt a new constitution. But will that be enough to calm the opposition and keep himself in office?

In this episode:

Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Center, an independent think tank in Armenia’s capital.

