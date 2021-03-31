Live
An alleged rape inside Australia’s parliament

Australia is facing a reckoning on sexual violence.

Protesters rally outside the Sydney Town Hall over the treatment of women in politics following several sexual assault allegations, as part of the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Sydney, Australia, March 15, 2021 [Jaimi Joy/Reuters]
Australia is facing a reckoning on sexual violence, specifically within the field of politics. One woman says she was raped inside Parliament House. In a separate case, the now-former attorney general has been accused of assault. And many Australians say the government is not doing enough to address a culture of toxicity for women in political spaces. The growing protest movement calls for change – in all communities, and for all women.

In this episode:

Kate Walton, feminist activist and writer; Priyanka Tilve, producer on The Take

