An alleged rape inside Australia’s parliament

Australia is facing a reckoning on sexual violence, specifically within the field of politics. One woman says she was raped inside Parliament House. In a separate case, the now-former attorney general has been accused of assault. And many Australians say the government is not doing enough to address a culture of toxicity for women in political spaces. The growing protest movement calls for change – in all communities, and for all women.

Kate Walton, feminist activist and writer

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.