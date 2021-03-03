The Khashoggi report tests US-Saudi Arabia relations

The US has released its official report on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Two and a half years later, the United States has released its official report on the killing of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi. The report states that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation that led to his killing. But in the days since the report, the Biden administration has resisted sanctioning the Saudi leader. We hear from the author of a 2019 United Nations investigation on Khashoggi’s killing on what she found in the US report, and what she thinks is missing in order to serve justice for Khashoggi.

In this episode:

Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.