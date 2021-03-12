Live
Podcast The Take
News|Military

Myanmar protesters face ‘killing spree’

Myanmar’s military has continued its brutal crackdown.

Protesters react after tear gas is fired by police during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 7, 2021 [File: Photo by STR/AFP]
Protesters react after tear gas is fired by police during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 7, 2021 [File: Photo by STR/AFP]
12 Mar 2021

More than 70 protesters have been killed and nearly 2,000 detained since early February when the protest against the military coup began in Myanmar. According to Amnesty International, many of the documented killings carried out by the military amount to “extrajudicial execution.” Still, some say the coup has not yet succeeded. Today, we talk to a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist living in Yangon about how protesters are fighting back, and what the military is doing to silence them.

In this episode:

Aye Min Thant, blogger and journalist in Yangon, Myanmar.

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Ney Alvarez and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, and Amy Walters.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Tim St. Clair mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

North Korea tested missiles over the weekend: US, South Korea

A suspected missile is fired in an image released last March by KCNA. The US and South Korea say two missiles were tested over the weekend [File: KCNA/via Reuters]

Brazil Supreme Court rules judge who convicted Lula was ‘biased’

A Supreme Court judge on March 8 annulled corruption convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening the door for him to run in presidential elections next year [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Law expanding access to medical aid in dying divides Canadians

The average age of people receiving medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2019 was 75, with cancer the most commonly cited underlying medical condition [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Brazil sets new COVID deaths record as health minister sworn in

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Prince Harry joins San Francisco-based mental-health startup

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their interviw with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan disclosed that the stresses of royal life had given her suicidal thoughts [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]