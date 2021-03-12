Myanmar protesters face ‘killing spree’

More than 70 protesters have been killed and nearly 2,000 detained since early February when the protest against the military coup began in Myanmar. According to Amnesty International, many of the documented killings carried out by the military amount to “extrajudicial execution.” Still, some say the coup has not yet succeeded. Today, we talk to a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist living in Yangon about how protesters are fighting back, and what the military is doing to silence them.

In this episode:

Aye Min Thant, blogger and journalist in Yangon, Myanmar.

