A year of pandemic and inequality

On the anniversary of the pandemic, we take stock of global health inequities during COVID.

A year ago this week, the coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic. Now, Pfizer, a leading vaccine manufacturer, is being accused of bullying governments with negotiation tactics so harsh that deals have been delayed or flat out refused. On the anniversary of the pandemic, we are discussing the Pfizer controversy, and taking stock of the global inequities from COVID-19.

In this episode:

Madlen Davies, global health correspondent at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

