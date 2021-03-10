Live
Podcast The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

A year of pandemic and inequality

On the anniversary of the pandemic, we take stock of global health inequities during COVID.

A health worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a house in Lima on March 08, 2021, as Peru starts vaccination of the elderly, police and military. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) (AFP)
A health worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a house in Lima on March 08, 2021, as Peru starts vaccination of the elderly, police and military. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) (AFP)
10 Mar 2021

A year ago this week, the coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic. Now, Pfizer, a leading vaccine manufacturer, is being accused of bullying governments with negotiation tactics so harsh that deals have been delayed or flat out refused. On the anniversary of the pandemic, we are discussing the Pfizer controversy, and taking stock of the global inequities from COVID-19.

In this episode:

Madlen Davies, global health correspondent at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

North Korea tested missiles over the weekend: US, South Korea

A suspected missile is fired in an image released last March by KCNA. The US and South Korea say two missiles were tested over the weekend [File: KCNA/via Reuters]

Brazil Supreme Court rules judge who convicted Lula was ‘biased’

A Supreme Court judge on March 8 annulled corruption convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening the door for him to run in presidential elections next year [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Law expanding access to medical aid in dying divides Canadians

The average age of people receiving medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2019 was 75, with cancer the most commonly cited underlying medical condition [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Brazil sets new COVID deaths record as health minister sworn in

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Prince Harry joins San Francisco-based mental-health startup

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their interviw with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan disclosed that the stresses of royal life had given her suicidal thoughts [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]