The Take discusses how Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposed a criminal link to Bangladesh’s leader.

An explosive investigation reveals how a criminal gang is colluding with the security forces of Bangladesh and has links to the country’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. All the Prime Minister’s Men is a gripping, true-crime podcast series about a high-level cover-up happening right now in Bangladesh. We hear Malika Bilal talk to the host of Al Jazeera Investigates, Kevin Hirten, on how the AJ I-unit exposed the corrupt and ongoing relationship between a criminal gang of brothers and the country’s leader.

In this episode:

Kevin Hirten, host of Al Jazeera Investigates podcast.

