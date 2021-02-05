Live
All the Prime Minister’s Men

The Take discusses how Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposed a criminal link to Bangladesh’s leader.

5 Feb 2021

An explosive investigation reveals how a criminal gang is colluding with the security forces of Bangladesh and has links to the country’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. All the Prime Minister’s Men is a gripping, true-crime podcast series about a high-level cover-up happening right now in Bangladesh. We hear Malika Bilal talk to the host of Al Jazeera Investigates, Kevin Hirten, on how the AJ I-unit exposed the corrupt and ongoing relationship between a criminal gang of brothers and the country’s leader.

In this episode:

Kevin Hirten, host of Al Jazeera Investigates podcast.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Kevin Hirten, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

