Iran and the United States try to get back to the table

This week is the closest Iran and the US have come to returning to the nuclear deal.

Days before a United States airstrike hit “Iranian-backed targets” in Syria, Iran and the US were trying to get back to the negotiating table. This week is the closest the two nations have come to returning to the nuclear deal. It is also the closest Iran has come to seeing an end to the latest round of US sanctions – sanctions that began when Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. But it has not been an easy start.

This episode has been updated to incorporate recent news events.

In this episode:

Maziar Motamedi, Iran correspondent for Al Jazeera English Digital.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.