Live
Podcast The Take
News|Nuclear Energy

Iran and the United States try to get back to the table

This week is the closest Iran and the US have come to returning to the nuclear deal.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaks after being elected as speaker of the parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Iran's parliament elected the former mayor of Tehran tied to the Revolutionary Guard, solidifying hardline control of the body as tensions between the US and the Islamic republic remained high over the collapsed nuclear deal (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (AP Photo)
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaks after being elected as speaker of the parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Iran's parliament elected the former mayor of Tehran tied to the Revolutionary Guard, solidifying hardline control of the body as tensions between the US and the Islamic republic remained high over the collapsed nuclear deal (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (AP Photo)
26 Feb 2021

Days before a United States airstrike hit “Iranian-backed targets” in Syria, Iran and the US were trying to get back to the negotiating table. This week is the closest the two nations have come to returning to the nuclear deal. It is also the closest Iran has come to seeing an end to the latest round of US sanctions – sanctions that began when Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. But it has not been an easy start.
This episode has been updated to incorporate recent news events.

In this episode:

Maziar Motamedi, Iran correspondent for Al Jazeera English Digital.

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

‘India desires cordial relations’: Modi in letter to Pakistan PM

The message from Modi, right, to Khan follows a series of moves and statements signalling rapprochement between the nuclear-armed neighbours [File: Reuters]

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

More than 150 years old, the Suez Canal is one of the world's most important trade routes, providing passage for 10 percent of all international maritime trade [File: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

In $20bn push, Intel hopes to make US chip-making great again

Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor companies that both designs and manufactures its own chips [File: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

Girl shot dead by security forces in Myanmar military crackdown

Family members cry over the body of teenage boy Tun Tun Aung who was also shot dead by security forces in front of his home on Monday in Mandalay [Stringer/Reuters]
Most Read

North Korea tested missiles over the weekend: US, South Korea

A suspected missile is fired in an image released last March by KCNA. The US and South Korea say two missiles were tested over the weekend [File: KCNA/via Reuters]

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]