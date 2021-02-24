Live
Colombia’s response to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis

Nearly two million Venezuelan refugees are living in the neighbouring country without stability or visas.

Venezuelan migrants rest as they walk towards Bogota, passing through Tunja, Colombia, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 [Ivan Valencia / AP Photo]
Venezuelan migrants rest as they walk towards Bogota, passing through Tunja, Colombia, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 [Ivan Valencia / AP Photo]
24 Feb 2021

More than five million Venezuelans have fled their country – and almost half of them are in Colombia. Nearly two million people are living in the neighbouring country without stability or visas. Now, the Colombian government is offering an alternative for Venezuelans living there. Colombian President Iván Duque hopes this measure will get the country international help for one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. We hear about this possible path to legal residency from an Al Jazeera correspondent and from Venezuelans currently in Colombia.

In this episode:

Alessandro Rampietti, Al Jazeera journalist in Bogotá, Colombia.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Negin Owliaei, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Tim St. Clair mixed and edited this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

