Colombia’s response to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis

Nearly two million Venezuelan refugees are living in the neighbouring country without stability or visas.

More than five million Venezuelans have fled their country – and almost half of them are in Colombia. Nearly two million people are living in the neighbouring country without stability or visas. Now, the Colombian government is offering an alternative for Venezuelans living there. Colombian President Iván Duque hopes this measure will get the country international help for one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. We hear about this possible path to legal residency from an Al Jazeera correspondent and from Venezuelans currently in Colombia.

Alessandro Rampietti, Al Jazeera journalist in Bogotá, Colombia.

