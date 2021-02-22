Live
What an Ebola outbreak reveals about vaccine inequity

Getting the Ebola vaccine to Guinea highlights the inequities of the international vaccine system.

Workers dressed in full body gear disinfect shops and streets in Conakry, Guinea, on April 12, 2020 during a cleaning and disinfection campaign [Cellou Binani/AFP]
22 Feb 2021

Two viruses, two vaccines, one unequal system: Guinean health officials declared an Ebola epidemic after reporting the first cases of the virus since West Africa’s deadly outbreak ended in 2016. One thing that has changed since that last outbreak: the availability of a vaccine. But like we have seen with the coronavirus pandemic, the existence of a vaccine does not necessarily mean access to one.

In this episode:

Nicolas Haque, Al Jazeera journalist; Gladys Archange, Guinea country representative for Catholic Relief Services.

The team:

Negin Owliaei produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters.

Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

