What an Ebola outbreak reveals about vaccine inequity

Getting the Ebola vaccine to Guinea highlights the inequities of the international vaccine system.

Two viruses, two vaccines, one unequal system: Guinean health officials declared an Ebola epidemic after reporting the first cases of the virus since West Africa’s deadly outbreak ended in 2016. One thing that has changed since that last outbreak: the availability of a vaccine. But like we have seen with the coronavirus pandemic, the existence of a vaccine does not necessarily mean access to one.

