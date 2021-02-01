Can Black businesswomen save the US economy?

As Black History Month kicks off in the US, The Take is turning its attention on Black female entrepreneurs.

Black women face some of the highest hurdles when trying to start their businesses, and when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed thousands of firms around the United States, they received some of the least support from the government. Today, we are talking about why that was the case, and what some women are doing to change the system.

In this episode:

Anna Gifty Opoku Agyeman, economist and co-founder of the Sadie Collective; Nikki Porcher, founder of the nonprofit Buy From A Black Woman; Shanae Jones, founder of Ivy’s Tea

