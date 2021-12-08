Skip links

How South Africa discovered coronavirus variant Omicron

On November 24, 2021, scientists in South Africa reported a new coronavirus variant with a higher number of mutations than were found in other variants. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Published On 8 Dec 2021

The Take assesses the global reaction to the Omicron variant and the allegations of injustice that surround it.

In this episode:

  • Fahmida Miller (@FahmidaMiller), Al Jazeera’s correspondent in South Africa
  • Carol Bouwer (@bouwercarol), South African businesswoman and TV personality

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

