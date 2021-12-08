UK added Nigeria to its travel ‘red list’, meaning arrivals from there will be banned except for UK and Irish residents.
Podcast, The Take
How South Africa discovered coronavirus variant Omicron
Published On 8 Dec 2021
The Take assesses the global reaction to the Omicron variant and the allegations of injustice that surround it.
In this episode:
- Fahmida Miller (@FahmidaMiller), Al Jazeera’s correspondent in South Africa
- Carol Bouwer (@bouwercarol), South African businesswoman and TV personality
Source: Al Jazeera