Barbados cuts from the queen and readies its new republic

Barbados gained independence from Britain in 1966, but it has taken 55 years to cast off Queen Elizabeth.

Barbados is now the world’s newest republic, bucking the British queen for its first Barbadian president. Now that the festivities are over, we look back at the history of slavery England imposed on Barbados, and ask questions about reparations. And we speak to several Barbadians about what kind of republic Barbados hopes to be.

In this episode:

Suleiman Bulbulia, a Barbadian businessman

David Denny, activist and general secretary for the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration

Ronnie Yearwood, lecturer in law at the University of the West Indies

