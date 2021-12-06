Barbados swears in its own president as head of state as Caribbean island distances itself from colonial past.
Podcast The Take
Barbados cuts from the queen and readies its new republic
Barbados gained independence from Britain in 1966, but it has taken 55 years to cast off Queen Elizabeth.
Published On 6 Dec 2021
Barbados is now the world’s newest republic, bucking the British queen for its first Barbadian president. Now that the festivities are over, we look back at the history of slavery England imposed on Barbados, and ask questions about reparations. And we speak to several Barbadians about what kind of republic Barbados hopes to be.
In this episode:
- Suleiman Bulbulia, a Barbadian businessman
- David Denny, activist and general secretary for the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration
- Ronnie Yearwood, lecturer in law at the University of the West Indies
Connect with The Take:
Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)
Source: Al Jazeera