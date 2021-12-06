Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast The Take
News|Politics

Barbados cuts from the queen and readies its new republic

Barbados gained independence from Britain in 1966, but it has taken 55 years to cast off Queen Elizabeth.

Barbados's Prime Minister Mia Mottley, new President Sandra Mason, singer Rihanna, former cricketer Garfield Sobers and Britain's Prince Charles stand during the presidential inauguration ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados, Bridgetown, Barbados, November 30, 2021 [File: Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters]
Published On 6 Dec 2021

Barbados is now the world’s newest republic, bucking the British queen for its first Barbadian president. Now that the festivities are over, we look back at the history of slavery England imposed on Barbados, and ask questions about reparations. And we speak to several Barbadians about what kind of republic Barbados hopes to be.

In this episode: 

  • Suleiman Bulbulia, a Barbadian businessman
  • David Denny, activist and general secretary for the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration
  • Ronnie Yearwood, lecturer in law at the University of the West Indies

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News
Most Read