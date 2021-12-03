The messy aftermath of Sudan’s coup

For weeks after the military took over Sudan on October 25, an internet shutdown made it hard to speak with people inside the country. But even as a communications blackout meant news was only trickling out of Sudan, the situation on the ground was rapidly changing. After weeks of pressure from the street protests, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was removed from house arrest and reinstated on November 21. The internet is back, but protests have continued. Is the political crisis in Sudan over?

In this episode:

Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan), Al Jazeera correspondent

Samahir El Mubarak, spokesperson for the Sudanese Professionals Association

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)