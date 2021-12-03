Skip links

The messy aftermath of Sudan’s coup

A man waves a Sudanese national flag as people gather for a demonstration in the centre of Sudan's capital Khartoum on November 30, 2021, while protesting against a deal that saw the civilian prime minister reinstated after the military coup in October [Ashraf SHAZLY / AFP]
Published On 3 Dec 2021

For weeks after the military took over Sudan on October 25, an internet shutdown made it hard to speak with people inside the country. But even as a communications blackout meant news was only trickling out of Sudan, the situation on the ground was rapidly changing. After weeks of pressure from the street protests, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was removed from house arrest and reinstated on November 21. The internet is back, but protests have continued. Is the political crisis in Sudan over?

In this episode:

  • Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan), Al Jazeera correspondent
  • Samahir El Mubarak, spokesperson for the Sudanese Professionals Association

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

