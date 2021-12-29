Podcast, The Take
News|Space

Best of The Take: Billionaires’ space race

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, poses for photographs before ringing a ceremonial bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to promote the first day of trading of Virgin Galactic Holdings shares on October 28, 2019 in New York City [Drew Angerer/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 29 Dec 2021

This week and next, we’re revisiting and updating some of our favourite episodes on The Take.

Where the global space race was once decided by the wealth of nations, now its future is increasingly determined by ultra-wealthy individuals worth more than many countries. Their pursuit of space could put new resources in reach, and it is reshaping the laws of outer space – at least, the ones made by humans.

In this episode: 

  • Lucianne Walkowicz (@RocketToLulu), an astronomer at the Adler Planetarium and co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance (@JustSpaceOrg)
  • Lisa Ruth Rand (@orbital_decay), assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology

Source: Al Jazeera