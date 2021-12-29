Best of The Take: Billionaires’ space race

This week and next, we’re revisiting and updating some of our favourite episodes on The Take.

Where the global space race was once decided by the wealth of nations, now its future is increasingly determined by ultra-wealthy individuals worth more than many countries. Their pursuit of space could put new resources in reach, and it is reshaping the laws of outer space – at least, the ones made by humans.

In this episode:

Lucianne Walkowicz (@RocketToLulu), an astronomer at the Adler Planetarium and co-founder of the JustSpace Alliance (@JustSpaceOrg)

Lisa Ruth Rand (@orbital_decay), assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)