Best of The Take: Spain’s secret cameras

In 2019, a group of women in Spain were secretly recorded while urinating. The videos were posted on porn websites. [Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
Published On 27 Dec 2021

This week and next, we’re revisiting and updating some of our favourite episodes on The Take.

Every August, in a small town called San Cibrao, in the northern region of Galicia, Spain, people gather to celebrate an annual festival: A Maruxaina. Finding a toilet during the event, which brings together thousands of people, can be challenging – forcing many to relieve themselves in discreet alleys instead. But in 2019, a group of women was secretly recorded, with the videos ending up on pornography websites. These women are now seeking justice.

In this episode: 

  • Sonia Visozo, El País newspaper’s correspondent in Galicia
  • Paloma Maseda and Alba Álvarez, victims

Source: Al Jazeera