PodcastPodcast, The Take
Best of The Take: Spain’s secret cameras
Published On 27 Dec 2021
This week and next, we’re revisiting and updating some of our favourite episodes on The Take.
Every August, in a small town called San Cibrao, in the northern region of Galicia, Spain, people gather to celebrate an annual festival: A Maruxaina. Finding a toilet during the event, which brings together thousands of people, can be challenging – forcing many to relieve themselves in discreet alleys instead. But in 2019, a group of women was secretly recorded, with the videos ending up on pornography websites. These women are now seeking justice.
In this episode:
- Sonia Visozo, El País newspaper’s correspondent in Galicia
- Paloma Maseda and Alba Álvarez, victims
Source: Al Jazeera