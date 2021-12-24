The cost of food waste on our planet

Americans are wasting about $408bn in food every year, but the biggest consequence of food waste is not financial. Pollution from methane gas generated at landfills accounts for about 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Today, we explore food waste — how to avoid it, and what steps local and national governments in the United States are taking to solve the problem.

In this episode:

Madeline Keating, City Strategist, Healthy People and Thriving Communities Program at NRDC (@NRDC)

Kristyn Oldendorf, Chief of the Office of Waste Diversion for the Department of Public Works, Baltimore (@BaltimoreDPW)

Marvin Hayes, Youth Program Manager, Baltimore Compost Collective (@bmorecompost)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)