Families fear that Australia is being too cautious on issue because of China’s economic might.
Revisiting an Uighur love story, derailed by China
Published On 13 Dec 2021
Mehray Mezensof’s husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs being detained in China. Several countries have accused China of committing crimes against humanity, including genocide, and on December 9, a people’s tribunal in the United Kingdom agreed in a ruling.
In this episode:
- Mehray Mezensof (@Mehray_T), wife of a detained Uighur man
- Sir Geoffrey Nice, chairman of the Uyghur Tribunal (@TribunalUyghur)
