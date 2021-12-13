Skip links

Revisiting an Uighur love story, derailed by China

Mehray Mezensof's husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs being detained in China. [Courtesy: Mehray Mezensof] (Restricted Use)
Published On 13 Dec 2021

Mehray Mezensof’s husband is one of an estimated million Uighurs being detained in China. Several countries have accused China of committing crimes against humanity, including genocide, and on December 9, a people’s tribunal in the United Kingdom agreed in a ruling.

In this episode:

  • Mehray Mezensof (@Mehray_T), wife of a detained Uighur man
  • Sir Geoffrey Nice, chairman of the Uyghur Tribunal (@TribunalUyghur)

Source: Al Jazeera

