The human rights group documented violations by intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children.
Podcast, The Take
Denmark is still trying to send Syrians back
Radwan Fouad Jomaa fled Syria and settled in Denmark, but now he is being told to return. The Take shares his story.
Published On 10 Dec 2021
Radwan Fouad Jomaa lives in Denmark with his wife and three kids. He moved there from Syria, where he was born and raised. After opposing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he fled, fearing the worst. Denmark says his hometown, Damascus, is safe, though, and Syrian refugees must return. What will happen to the Syrians in Denmark?
In this episode:
- Radwan Fouad Jomaa, Syrian in Denmark
- Florian Elabidi (@FlorianElabdi), a Danish journalist who reports about politics, conflicts, and migration in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
Connect with The Take:
Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)
Source: Al Jazeera