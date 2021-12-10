Denmark is still trying to send Syrians back

Radwan Fouad Jomaa fled Syria and settled in Denmark, but now he is being told to return. The Take shares his story.

Radwan Fouad Jomaa lives in Denmark with his wife and three kids. He moved there from Syria, where he was born and raised. After opposing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he fled, fearing the worst. Denmark says his hometown, Damascus, is safe, though, and Syrian refugees must return. What will happen to the Syrians in Denmark?

In this episode:

Radwan Fouad Jomaa, Syrian in Denmark

Florian Elabidi (@FlorianElabdi), a Danish journalist who reports about politics, conflicts, and migration in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

