Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Podcast, The Take
News|Refugees

Denmark is still trying to send Syrians back

Radwan Fouad Jomaa fled Syria and settled in Denmark, but now he is being told to return. The Take shares his story.

Since our story aired in May - more than 50,000 Danes signed a petition, urging their Parliament to stop revoking the residency of Syrians [Alex Luka Ladime/Scanpix/Reuters]
Published On 10 Dec 2021

Radwan Fouad Jomaa lives in Denmark with his wife and three kids. He moved there from Syria, where he was born and raised. After opposing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he fled, fearing the worst. Denmark says his hometown, Damascus, is safe, though, and Syrian refugees must return. What will happen to the Syrians in Denmark?

In this episode: 

  • Radwan Fouad Jomaa, Syrian in Denmark
  • Florian Elabidi (@FlorianElabdi), a Danish journalist who reports about politics, conflicts, and migration in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News
Most Read