Messages to COP26 from a generation on fire

A billion children live in the 33 countries that the UN considers to be at extreme risk from climate change [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Published On 8 Nov 2021

Do you remember a world without climate crisis? The answer to that question may define a generation. The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP, has been going on since 1995, well before some of today’s most vocal climate activists were born. Numbers show young people around the world are facing a wave of “climate anxiety” – so today, we are turning over the mic to four activists who were all born after emissions levels had passed the threshold for normal life on Earth.

In this episode: 

