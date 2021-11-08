Messages to COP26 from a generation on fire

Do you remember a world without climate crisis? The answer to that question may define a generation. The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP, has been going on since 1995, well before some of today’s most vocal climate activists were born. Numbers show young people around the world are facing a wave of “climate anxiety” – so today, we are turning over the mic to four activists who were all born after emissions levels had passed the threshold for normal life on Earth.

In this episode:

Blanche Verlie (@BlancheVerlie), Sydney Environment Institute

Evelyn Acham (@eve_chantel), Climate activist, Uganda

Atlas Sarrafoğlu (@AtlasSarrafoglu), Climate activist, Turkey

Line Niedeggen (@lineniedeggen), Climate justice activist based in Germany

Jennifer Uchendu (@Dzennypha), Founder of SustyVibes, Nigeria

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)