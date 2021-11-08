Messages to COP26 from a generation on fire

Rally led by Greta Thunberg comes as week one of UN climate summit draws to a close, amid calls for further commitments.
Do you remember a world without climate crisis? The answer to that question may define a generation. The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP, has been going on since 1995, well before some of today’s most vocal climate activists were born. Numbers show young people around the world are facing a wave of “climate anxiety” – so today, we are turning over the mic to four activists who were all born after emissions levels had passed the threshold for normal life on Earth.
